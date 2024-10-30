RUTO promises to feed 10 million school children by 2030 and Kenyans can’t believe him





Wednesday October 30, 2024 - President William Ruto has promised to increase budgetary allocation for the school feeding programme in a bid to cover more children.

Speaking during the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Global School Meals Coalition yesterday, Ruto said his government will expand the programme's coverage from 2.6 million to 10 million children by 2030.

"School meals, therefore, have far-reaching benefits: they make adequate nutrition accessible, foster learning, create jobs, promote sustainability, and uplift communities. Yet, hunger remains a significant challenge to the well-being of many, particularly in arid regions.”

"To address this, we have tripled the budgetary location for school feeding and set a clear goal: to expand the programme's coverage from 2.6 million to 10 million children by 2030," he said.

According to Ruto, the government has already launched an operational plan to expand the programme, further noting that he is committed to making it succeed.

The Global School Meals Coalition aims to ensure every child receives a nutritious daily meal, enhancing health, education, and agricultural systems.

