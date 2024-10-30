RUTO eroding RAILA’s influence day by day as he poaches another ODM politician to UDA - Look!

Wednesday October 30, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's influence in Rift Valley is now gone.
This is after his closest ally
in the region, Micah Kigen, defected from ODM to join President William Ruto's
UDA.
The announcement was made yesterday
by UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar after a meeting with the ODM politician at
UDA headquarters in Nairobi.
The meeting, which was held at
the Hustler Plaza, was also graced by other leaders including UDA Treasurer
Japheth Nyakundi and party members from Elegyo Marakwet County where Micah
Kigen hails.
"I welcome you to UDA my
brother Micah Kigen. I want to state that it is President William Ruto's desire
that we listen to Kenyans, pay attention to Kenyans' issues of concern, and
address those issues Kenyans are raising," Omar stated while welcoming
Kigen to the party.
Before joining the Kenya Kwanza
affiliate party, Kigen served as the ODM chairperson representing the party in
Elgeyo Marakwet County.
In 2022, Kigen was among
politicians who vied for the Keiyo South parliamentary seat. He ran on the ODM
party ticket but lost the race.
While welcoming Kigen to the
party, Nyakundi called on the recruit to rally his county residents in support
of Ruto's administration.
Following the announcement,
Kigen becomes the latest politician to defect from UDA to ODM.
His decision comes amidst
allegations about a potential merger between ODM and the Kenya Kwanza
coalition.
However, ODM leaders led by its
Chairperson Gladys Wanga in a recent press briefing dismissed claims of merging
with President Ruto's coalition.
