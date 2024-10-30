RUTO eroding RAILA’s influence day by day as he poaches another ODM politician to UDA - Look!





Wednesday October 30, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's influence in Rift Valley is now gone.

This is after his closest ally in the region, Micah Kigen, defected from ODM to join President William Ruto's UDA.

The announcement was made yesterday by UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar after a meeting with the ODM politician at UDA headquarters in Nairobi.

The meeting, which was held at the Hustler Plaza, was also graced by other leaders including UDA Treasurer Japheth Nyakundi and party members from Elegyo Marakwet County where Micah Kigen hails.

"I welcome you to UDA my brother Micah Kigen. I want to state that it is President William Ruto's desire that we listen to Kenyans, pay attention to Kenyans' issues of concern, and address those issues Kenyans are raising," Omar stated while welcoming Kigen to the party.

Before joining the Kenya Kwanza affiliate party, Kigen served as the ODM chairperson representing the party in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In 2022, Kigen was among politicians who vied for the Keiyo South parliamentary seat. He ran on the ODM party ticket but lost the race.

While welcoming Kigen to the party, Nyakundi called on the recruit to rally his county residents in support of Ruto's administration.

Following the announcement, Kigen becomes the latest politician to defect from UDA to ODM.

His decision comes amidst allegations about a potential merger between ODM and the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

However, ODM leaders led by its Chairperson Gladys Wanga in a recent press briefing dismissed claims of merging with President Ruto's coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST