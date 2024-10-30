Mining CS HASSAN JOHO issues stern directive over the upcoming holidays on Friday and Saturday - Look!





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - The government, through the Ministry of Mining, has announced key guidelines for the upcoming Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations that are set to be celebrated for two days this week.

In his directive targeting the Hindu Community, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining Hassan Joho revealed that this year's celebrations will have to follow strict set guidelines for the use of fireworks displays.

The holidays which are set to be celebrated on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd will have to comply with the Explosives Act laws governing the use of fireworks in public.

''Consequently, the Hindu community is requested to ensure that fireworks displays are carried out within the requirements of the Explosives Act Cap 115 Laws of Kenya.

"Fireworks displays should be carried out in an orderly manner so that the general public is not inconvenienced. In this regard, the parties carrying out displays,’’ Joho stated in the directive.

The CS directed all those who are planning to use fireworks during the festivals to obtain the necessary permits from the State Department for Mining offices located in major towns across the country.

''The necessary permits to hold fireworks are obtained from the State Department for Mining offices in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, and Embu,’’ Joho added.

However, the CS announced that fireworks use will only be allowed in authorized venues such as clubs, hotels, temples, sports grounds, school compounds, and any other venues that are authorized by the inspector of explosives.

Hindus and other Kenyans celebrating the Diwali festivals will be allowed to use the fireworks displays for only 4 hours. The time frame will be between 7pm and 11pm.

Joho further directed that display shells for the fireworks will be limited to a maximum diameter of four-inch caliber especially in urban areas.

Additionally, only qualified personnel will be allowed to fire aerial fireworks shells, and anybody who is found contravening this will face legal consequences.

Consequently, the CS announced that the sale of fireworks to children below the age of 13 would be an offense.

