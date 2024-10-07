RUTO embarrassed after addressing empty seats at AIC Milimani - Worshippers failed to turn up (PHOTOs).





Monday, October 7, 2024 - President William Ruto attended a church service at AIC Milimani on Sunday alongside the First Lady, where he got a poor reception.

The church is usually packed to the brim on Sundays but most worshippers stayed away when they were informed that President Ruto would attend the service.

The expansive church was almost half empty, an indication that President Ruto has lost popularity.

Ruto steered clear of politics and used the forum to assure the church of his commitment to safeguard freedom of worship.

He asked those seeking to draft laws on churches to allow the religious leaders to develop guidelines on how they want to regulate themselves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.