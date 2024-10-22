Rapper OFFSET hangs out with ex-wife CARDI B lookalike at Toronto club







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Offset is wasting no time moving on following his highly publicized divorce from Cardi B. The rapper was seen at Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill late Thursday night, early Friday morning, spending time with a couple of women—one of whom bears a striking resemblance to his estranged wife.

In photos and videos from the outing, Offset is seen sitting at a table with two women, one of whom is chatting closely into his ear. While there’s no visible PDA, the woman’s physical similarities to Cardi B have certainly sparked speculation about Offset’s type, leading to questions about whether she's just a friend or something more.

Offset's appearance at the club comes shortly after Cardi filed for divorce in early August, ending nearly seven years of marriage. Despite initial reports claiming no cheating was involved, the split hasn't been without drama. Cardi recently took to Instagram Live to blast Offset, who in turn accused her of cheating on him while she was pregnant—a claim Cardi seemed to confirm in a subsequent post on X (formerly Twitter).





Meanwhile, Cardi isn’t staying quiet either. She threw a massive 32nd birthday bash over the weekend, showing off her moves and wearing next to nothing, signaling that she's moving on as well.

With both Cardi B and Offset clearly exploring new chapters, it seems like the ex-couple is turning the page on their past—although Offset's latest outing may have him reminiscing about the "good ol' days" with a new woman by his side.