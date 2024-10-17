President RUTO opens up on his fitness routine and explains why he goes to the gym every week





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed why he has a gym session every week.

Speaking when he addressed participants at the President’s Award at State House Nairobi, Ruto said it was the reason he arrived at the event late.

He went on to say that going to the gym is something he does every week.

The President said it is because it helps shape one’s mind and keeps one alert.

"I came in a bit late because I had a session at the gym. It is one of the things I do every week because it helps shape your mind, keep you alert," Ruto said.

This is the first time the President has gone public about his fitness routine.

A few months after he was declared President in 2022, Ruto appeared to have had a sudden weight loss.

As Kenyans speculated about his well-being, Ruto later explained that the pressures of the campaign trail often led to irregular eating habits, sometimes causing him to overeat or eat at odd hours.

He revealed that this routine lasted for nearly two years, leading to significant weight gain as a result.

The Kenyan DAILY POST