Judge MWAMUYE forced to adjourn hearing of case challenging JKIA lease to ADANI Group as people jam the virtual session shouting ‘Adani Must Go’





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye has been forced to adjourn his virtual proceedings in a case challenging the JKIA takeover by Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

The move came after a rowdy group of people stormed the session and started chanting 'Adani must go'

The judge was to issue directions in a case in which Journalist Tony Gachoka and Mt Kenya Jurists are challenging the JKIA takeover by the Adani Group.

But the session became impossible to manage after a majority of the attendees disrupted the court with "JKIA is not for sale" and "Adani must go" chants.

Some were inappropriately dressed appearing with vests while eating from their plates during the court session.

"Due to some low-level disruptions, the court is unable to proceed with this matter on the virtual platform. Matter stood over to 22nd in open court," said the Judge.

In the case before Mwamuye, Gachoka, and Mt Kenya Jurists argue that the whole process regarding the JKIA-Adani deal is tainted with illegalities.

Through advocate Ndegwa Njiru, the duo argues that the takeover or the proposed alienation was never subjected to mandatory public participation yet it involves a strategic national asset.

The Kenyan DAILY POST