Parliament stops CS OPIYO WANDAYI from exploiting Kenyans through power purchase agreements





Thursday, October 31, 2024 – The National Assembly has rejected a plea by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi to lift the moratorium on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), insisting Kenyans must be protected first.

“Members of Parliament have rejected a proposal from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to lift the moratorium on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), citing concerns over inadequate safeguards to protect taxpayers from potential exploitation by private investors,” read part of a statement.

The Ministry had approached Parliament with a request to lift the moratorium specifically on coal-fired power plants, stressing the urgency of expanding power sources to meet Kenya’s increasing energy needs.

According to the Ministry, anticipated growth in power consumption necessitates a diversification of sources, with coal plants positioned as a stable and cost-effective complement to existing hydroelectric power.

The MPs who in their oversight role chair key committees - including departmental, audit, appropriations, and select committees strongly objected to the ministry’s plea to lift the moratorium.

The legislators insisted that the Ministry must first implement stringent measures to prevent projects from disproportionately favoring investors at the expense of public interest

They maintained that no relaxation of the moratorium should proceed until sufficient protections are established to ensure that any new agreements prioritize taxpayer welfare and national interests.

