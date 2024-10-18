MWENGI MUTUSE breaks silence after GACHAGUA’s impeachment even after performing dismally as a witness – You won’t believe what he said





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse who moved the motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a proud man.

This is after he succeeded in impeaching Gachagua after Senators upheld the National Assembly's decision to fire the DP yesterday.

Taking to his social media pages, Mutuse expressed his satisfaction at the Senate's decision to vote in favour of removing the second in command from office.

The MP who had on Wednesday found himself in a tight spot, with Gachagua's lawyers pinning him down during cross-examinations, unequivocally made it clear the outcome was the best result for all Kenyans.

"I am a proud Kenyan tonight. Thank you, colleagues, at the National Assembly and the Senate for approving my impeachment charges against former DP Rigathi Gachagua", Mutuse posted on his official social media handles.

The MP expressed his firm belief that the decision to impeach Gachagua would serve as a deterrent for all leaders and make them fall in line concerning checking themselves and upholding the constitution while going about their duties.

He also expressed his pride for being the first MP, to table a motion that has changed the history of Kenyan politics.

"I'm proud that I go to the annals of history as the first Kenyan to table a motion that has impeached a sitting Deputy President", Mutuse continued.

The MP relayed that the drive to impeach the Deputy President was not easy and proceeded to congratulate his peers for being courageous enough to do it.

"It took bravery and courage. It was a duty for my countrymen. I love Kenya", continued Mutuse.

