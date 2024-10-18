MWENGI MUTUSE breaks silence after GACHAGUA’s impeachment even after performing dismally as a witness – You won’t believe what he said

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse who moved the motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a proud man.
This is after he succeeded in
impeaching Gachagua after Senators upheld the National Assembly's decision to fire
the DP yesterday.
Taking to his social media
pages, Mutuse expressed his satisfaction at the Senate's decision to vote
in favour of removing the second in command from office.
The MP who had on Wednesday
found himself in a tight spot, with Gachagua's lawyers pinning him down during
cross-examinations, unequivocally made it clear the outcome was the best result
for all Kenyans.
"I am a proud Kenyan
tonight. Thank you, colleagues, at the National Assembly and the Senate for
approving my impeachment charges against former DP Rigathi Gachagua",
Mutuse posted on his official social media handles.
The MP expressed his firm belief
that the decision to impeach Gachagua would serve as a deterrent for all leaders
and make them fall in line concerning checking themselves and upholding
the constitution while going about their duties.
He also expressed his pride for
being the first MP, to table a motion that has changed the history of Kenyan
politics.
"I'm proud that I go to the
annals of history as the first Kenyan to table a motion that has impeached a
sitting Deputy President", Mutuse continued.
The MP relayed that the drive to
impeach the Deputy President was not easy and proceeded to congratulate his
peers for being courageous enough to do it.
"It took bravery and
courage. It was a duty for my countrymen. I love Kenya", continued Mutuse.
