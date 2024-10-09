‘Murima umeguswa’ as MPs overwhelmingly vote to impeach DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA over corruption and tribalism





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was left in shock yesterday after MPs voted to impeach him over gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya.

More than two-thirds of the Members of the National Assembly voted to oust him.

Gachagua's worst fears were confirmed after 281 MPs voted to impeach him (a figure that was way above the required 233 threshold) while only 44 supported the DP. One MP voted to abstain.

"Abstentions: One, the No's - 44; the Ayes - 281, so the Ayes have it.

"The clerk is directed to prepare the necessary documentation to enable this," National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said on Tuesday evening directing the clerk to forward the decision to the Senate Speaker.

Gachagua’s fate now lies in the Senate, where he will undergo trial, and if charges are confirmed, he will then relinquish his position as Deputy President.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse formally tabled the impeachment motion in Parliament last week detailing 11 charges against the Deputy President.

The charges ranged from gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, and undermining the office of the President among others.

