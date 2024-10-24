MUDAVADI and WETANGULA are spent cartridges and they have no political future - NATEMBEYA says

Thursday October 24, 2024 - Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, has blasted Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, and Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula terming them as spent cartridges who have no political future.
Speaking on Wednesday, Natembeya who is the TAWE movement
leader called on Members of the Luhya community to usher in a new crop of
leaders with fresh ideas saying Wetang'ula and Mudavadi had wasted all the
chances granted to them to provide leadership.
The outspoken county boss asked the people of Western Kenya
to forget about the two senior politicians and instead support upcoming
visionary leaders keen to salvage the region from divisive and personality
politics.
Natembeya said although he firmly believes that each
community should get a fair share of the national cake, the people of Western
Kenya should be at the forefront of championing the course of change in the
country's leadership.
"We don't want to discriminate against anybody. Kenya is
a republic for all communities. When we get our fair share, let others also
get. However, we have a bigger responsibility because we are number two in
terms of population yet we haven't gotten anything," he observed.
