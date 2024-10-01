MIGUNA MIGUNA unmasks RUTO badly as he weighs in on GACHAGUA’s impeachment – The President didn't see this coming!





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has poured scorn on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, asserting that the first person who should be impeached is President William Ruto.

In a comment on his X platform on Monday, Miguna said it is ironic that one of the grounds for impeaching Gachagua is acquiring 5 hotels in two years yet Ruto has accumulated billions in wealth and properties, including allegedly stealing land for Weston Hotel.

Miguna said Ruto has recently constructed the Dolphin Hotel - the largest hotel (by size and room numbers) in Africa - just a walking distance from the Mombasa Serena.

Miguna further claimed that Ruto owns Amacco Insurance and is behind both the Adani Group's takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the establishment of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

“Ruto stole the public land on which the Weston Hotel in Nairobi sits.

"Amacco Insurance, which Ruto owns, has been illegally given preferential contracts with government ministries and institutions.

"The same way his hotels receive preferential treatment. Ruto is the man stealing the JKIA, SHIF, etc.

"Yet, the worst looter since Mobutu Seseseko has listed hotel ownership as a “ground” for impeaching Gachagua. Meanwhile, Ruto continues to abduct, torture, and murder innocent civilians,” Miguna wrote on the X platform.

