GACHAGUA indirectly drags RAILA into his woes as he reveals RUTO has blocked him from accessing State House





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that President William Ruto has instructed his handlers to block him from accessing State House.

Gachagua, speaking on Monday in an interview with Kalenjin community journalists, claimed that he has been banned from accessing State House since accompanying President William Ruto on a three-day tour of Luo Nyanza.

Gachagua further revealed that he was removed from President William Ruto's WhatsApp groups, effectively preventing him from accessing the President's schedule and keeping him in the dark about the Head of State's activities.

“From the time I accompanied Ruto and Raila Odinga to Nyanza, I have never been allowed to access the state house,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua spoke a day after Kibwezi Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, tabled a motion to impeach the second in command.

“This afternoon, as part of my civic duty as a citizen and also as part of my role as MP, I will give notice of a motion for the removal of the Deputy President from office by impeachment according to articles 145 and 150 of our constitution.

"The evidence will shall table will shock Kenyans. Watch the space,” Mutuse said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST