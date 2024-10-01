GACHAGUA in tears as his trusted ‘general’ JAMES GAKUYA gives up on him and abandons him at the hour of need after realizing ‘the die is cast’





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now finds himself increasingly isolated as one of his trusted allies has abandoned him ahead of the looming impeachment, acknowledging that Gachagua is unlikely to survive the process.

Speaking during an interview, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, who is one of Gachagua's allies, appeared to give up on the embattled DP.

He gave the clearest indication that the DP's camp might have resigned to the fate that there is very little they can do to stop the looming impeachment motion.

Gakuya faulted the National Assembly leadership for displaying partisan politics on the contentious matter.

Gakuya noted that the decision by Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Deputy, Gladys Boss, to pronounce themselves on the matter compromised the integrity of the motion.

The vocal MP stated that Wetangula's move to support Gachagua's impeachment was a clear indication that the deputy president's fate had already been sealed.

"The Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Deputy Gladys Boss Shollei pronounced themselves on the impeachment of Gachagua, they were very clear that the die is cast," Gakuya stated.

'Their sentiments clearly show that the knives have been sharpened; there is no option, the die is cast and he must be sacrificed," he added.

Gakuya's sentiments were backed by former Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu who claimed that President William Ruto was the main person behind DP Gachagua's current woes because of his involvement in the anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.

