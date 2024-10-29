"Marriage is 100-100 not 50-50" BANKY W says as he shows himself cooking, cleaning, and caring for his family (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Banky Wellington has shared a video documenting his current life after relocating abroad.

The singer/actor/politician showed himself cooking, arranging and sweeping the house, feeding his first son, doing the dishes, and taking food to his wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

He is also seen putting away expressed milk for his newborn son.

Banky mentioned that his wife did the heavy lifting in birthing their child so he does his part by caring for her and the kids while also working and taking his graduate classes.

Banky, who recently relocated abroad for his Masters, wrote in the caption: "Partnership is 100-100, not 50-50. That means that in this season, I've been a chef, housekeeper, nanny, homework teacher, masseuse, and more all as part of my duty as a supportive husband and present father of two. And honestly, I couldn't be happier.

"Supporting Women’s Economic Power means doing my part in our home.

"I’m also doing my part in the world - as I earn my Master’s in Policy Management at Georgetown University, I’m keen on advocating for working mothers everywhere.

"When we uplift our women, we uplift our world. Gentlemen, kindly do the needful."





Watch the video below.