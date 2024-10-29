If my first husband and second husband describe me, it will be like day and night – Woman, 73, whose first marriage at age 29 failed, shares what made her second marriage work for 42 years







Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Rosalind Umar, 73, who had both a failed and a successful marriage, has shared the factors that made all the difference.

The fitness enthusiast got married for the first time at the age of 29. However, the marriage failed after a short while.

She said the reason for the failure of her first marriage was that they were not suited for each other.

"It wasn't because my husband was a bad guy. We were temperamentally unsuited. But I wasn’t looking at the bigger picture. I just wanted to get married," she explained.

In her 30s, she said she met her current husband and she was hesitant because she did not want another failed marriage.

However, she said she gave him a chance and they have now been married for 42 years.

With her second husband, she said things just flow.

She said: "From the get go, I knew I'd met my right partner. I don't want a second marriage that will not succeed. And today, I proudly say we've spent 42 years.

"If my first husband and my present husband sits and compare notes, they will feel they are describing day and night."

On what made all the difference in her second marriage, she said: "When you meet the right person, everything just flows... Where you have fissures, cracks in the relationship, because you will have crack, but what you think of immediately is how to mend those cracks. You always think of patching up the rough edges.

Watch the video below.