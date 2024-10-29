I had a lot of boyfriends but I kept myself pure till marriage - Actress REGINA DANIELS clarifies







Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Actress Regina Daniels has clarified that she got married to her husband as a virgin.

The mother of two said the move was to pacify her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko after she recently revealed that she had 20 boyfriends before marriage.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she admitted to having lots of boyfriends but kept her virginity till marriage.

“Hey everyone I want to clarify the 20 boyfriend ish solely to soothe my husband and also educate young girls that having several male/boy friends willing to do things for you doesn’t mean you owe them your body,” she wrote.

"And oh yes. I did have a lot but I made a promise to keep my virginity till my marriage. And guess what? I did!!!. It’s a big flex.

“But hold on ! What did you guys expect na ? It was your little beautiful sweetheart, Regina Daniels of course men and ladies would admire. So everyone chill pls,” she added.