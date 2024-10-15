Man now attracted to chickens after getting rich through weird means







Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - A man in Harare, Zimbabwe, is at the centre of a disturbing tale after reportedly developing a bizarre s3xual attraction to chickens following a controversial attempt to gain wealth.

Malvin Mukwananzi, 27, has been left battling strange urges after consulting a traditional healer, or sangoma, in his quest for quick riches.

Mukwananzi, who is married with two children, confessed to H-Metro that his unusual behaviour started after he was given "muti" (traditional medicine) by the sangoma, which included planting a small tree at his home. Over time, he said, he began feeling a strange attraction toward chickens, eventually engaging in s3xual acts with the birds to satisfy his urges.

“This all started when I consulted a sangoma and he gave me some muti to boost my wealth," Mukwananzi explained. "As time passed, I developed feelings towards chickens... I found myself committing best!ality with the chickens.”

The situation took a turn for the worse when Mukwananzi's wife caught him in the act with a chicken. Horrified by what she witnessed, she quickly left him and took their children, moving back to her parents' home. Mukwananzi’s wife confirmed the ordeal to H-Metro, saying, "He is no longer s3xually attracted to human beings but to animals."





Mukwananzi’s behaviour has sparked fear among his neighbours, with one resident expressing concerns about the possibility of his actions escalating. "Today, he might r@pe animals, but the next thing, he will do it to our children," the neighbour warned.

Mukwananzi also revealed that his bizarre cravings extend beyond chickens. He admitted to being addicted to drinking cattle blood, and when that is unavailable, he substitutes it with cattle urine. Despite being reprimanded by local authorities and fined by a village head, Mukwananzi's strange behaviour has persisted, further alarming those around him.

The unsettling events have left the Harare community in shock, with residents fearful of what Mukwananzi’s bizarre urges might lead to next.