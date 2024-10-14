Man knocks tourist unconscious for inappropriate behavior towards his wife' after 'selfie' request







Monday, October 14, 2024 - An angry Thai husband knocked a tourist unconscious on a Pattaya Beach, after the man allegedly s£xually h@rassed his wife when she agreed to pose for a selfie.

The tourist, who had been drinking with two friends under a coconut tree at a popular British tourist hotspot, apparently asked a group of young Thai women to pose for a photo with them.

The women obliged and the men took turns to pose with them, with more than five photos taken in total, reports Thaiger.

The last man to pose, an Indian national, allegedly touched one of the women and tried to kiss her, which didn’t go down well with the husband of said woman.





The furious husband confronted the visitor and punched him in the face, which knocked him out.

Despite the guy’s friends calling emergency services after realizing he was bleeding from a large gash above his eye, the foreigner refused to be taken to hospital.

Instead, he insisted that the police be called in, reports the Thai Examiner, so the medics phoned the police in.





The group of visitors claimed the injured man was the victim of an unprovoked attack. However, one of the women, identified as A, was able to provide a video of the incident, which discredited the men’s version of events.

The man was finally driven to Pattaya City Hospital by a police officer. It is unknown wether police are looking into the incident further.