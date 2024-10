Monday, October 14, 2024 - Singer, Banky W and his wife, actress, Adesua are expecting their second child.

Adesua shared the good news on Instagram this afternoon as she posted her baby bump photos with the caption;

“First, we had each other, then we had your brother, then God sent you and now? NOW, we have everything.”

The couple already have a son, Hazaiah. Congrats to them!