Man in court for attempting to kill a friend for refusing to lend him his belt







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - A 38-year-old man, Lloyd Banda from Mapinga, appeared in the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted murder following an alleged altercation on October 24, 2024. The incident reportedly took place around 8:00 AM at a site on Tramore Farm, where Banda and the complainant, a 24-year-old man, were washing chrome ore.

According to court reports, Banda allegedly asked the younger man to hand over his belt, stating he needed it. When the complainant refused, explaining that the belt belonged to his brother, Banda reportedly became violent. Without warning, he allegedly picked up a knife from the ground and stabbed the complainant in the right side of his stomach. The complainant sustained a serious injury that required medical attention.

Following the alleged attack, Banda was taken into custody. He is set to reappear in court on November 1, 2024, as the case continues to unfold, drawing local attention. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has commented on the incident, urging the public to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts. In their statement, the NPAZ stated, "The NPAZ would like to urge members of the public to find peaceful ways of resolving disputes and avoid taking the law into their own hands."

As Banda awaits his next court date, the proceedings will further explore the circumstances of the case, including Banda’s defense and any mitigating factors that may be presented.