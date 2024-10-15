ICHUNG’WAH dismisses claims that Mt Kenya MPs who supported GACHAGUA’s impeachment are facing backlash in their backyards





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah has dismissed claims that Mt. Kenya MPs who backed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment are facing backlash in their constituencies.

Over the weekend, social media platforms were awash with claims of President William Ruto's allies running into disgruntled Kenyans.

Videos emerged showing politicians being shouted down, fueling speculation about growing voter resentment in the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking in Kikuyu constituency, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah dismissed the claims, asserting that Mt. Kenya is united and stands behind Gachagua’s impeachment.

"Let me ask you, are these animals, or are they not citizens?

"I spent the day in Kikuyu today, and these are not animals; they are citizens just like us, we are interacting with them, and I know those inciters who mobilised people during the public participation day expected and thought it would be all about politics.

"But citizens are smart, even the ones here with us are wise.

"They know the MP and all the elected leaders were chosen for their responsibilities, and they are carrying them out," Ichung’wah said.

