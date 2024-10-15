GACHAGUA desperately begs the court to save him after it became clear he is going home – I can’t even be a D.O if impeached





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has surrendered his fate to the Martha Koome-led Judiciary ahead of his impeachment trial in the Senate.

This follows reports that the Senate is determined to oust Gachagua and will stop at nothing to ensure his impeachment.

One of Rigathi Gachagua’s lawyers, Tom Macharia, accused the Senate of attempting a “microwave impeachment” to remove the deputy president from office.

Macharia argued that the impeachment attempt is unfolding despite Gachagua's multiple legal efforts to block the process in the Senate.

"They are looking for a microwave impeachment, the Senate is creating its own timeline," Macharia told the court.

While urging Justice Chacha Mwita to issue conservatory orders to stop the Senate's debate on the impeachment motion against Gachagua, Macharia argued that if Gachagua is impeached, he will be permanently barred from holding any public servant position in the country.

He added that Gachagua cannot even return to being a District Officer once impeached.

"My client cannot go back to being a DO," Macharia argued.

As a result, he begged Justice Mwita to issue conservatory orders before the Senate debates the impeachment motion against Gachagua.

Justice Mwita is set to issue a ruling tomorrow at 2:30 p.m., a day before the Senate begins its hearing on the impeachment motion against the deputy president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST