See RUTO’s top allies set to testify against GACHAGUA during impeachment – No wonder he begged the president for forgiveness





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appears to be on his way out, as President William Ruto has reportedly lined up powerful witnesses to testify against him during his impeachment proceedings

The DP faces 11 charges related to alleged economic crimes, abuse of office, and gross violations of the Constitution, with Members of Parliament (MPs) set to vote on Tuesday on whether the motion should go to full trial in the Senate.

According to reports, the people set to testify against Gachagua include former KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mulwa who accused Gachagua and his last-born son Keith Rigathi of interference in a mosquito net tender worth Ksh3.7 billion.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is also set to renew his rivalry with Gachagua with an affidavit accusing the DP of opposing the relocation of traders from Nairobi's Wakulima Market to Kangundo Road Market.

According to Sakaja's affidavit, this is a decision by the county government and not the office of the DP, making Gachagua guilty of violating the principle of separation of powers.

Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau is also set to testify against the DP, accusing him of opposing the evacuation of Nairobi residents living within 30 metres of the Nairobi River despite the Cabinet, in which Gachagua sits, approving the evacuation.

Gachagua's team of powerful lawyers, led by Paul Muite, have been going through the charges facing the DP, and advising him accordingly on how best to defend himself.

This comes even as Gachagua has begged Ruto for forgiveness ahead of the impeachment showdown.

