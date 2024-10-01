Inside the lavish bedroom of former President DANIEL ARAP MOI that has a private office - He lived like a king after looting billions but all is vanity (VIDEO).


Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - A video showing the lavish bedroom of late Former President Daniel Arap Moi has surfaced online and proved that he had a taste for the finer things in life, even as millions of Kenyans suffered under his leadership.

The spacious bedroom is well furnished with expensive décor, imported seats, and a mahogany bed.

In the washroom, there is a bathtub where he could freshen up.

He even had a private office inside his bedroom.

The luxurious bedroom has since been abandoned after he died.

Moi was one of the most corrupt Presidents in the Kenyan history.

He amassed a lot of wealth through corruption when he ruled for 24 years, making him one of the richest Kenyans.

But as they say, all is vanity.

Watch the video of his lavish bedroom. 

