Gospel artiste, MERCY CHINWO, and hubby release stunning new family photos as they celebrate their son, BABY CHARIS, on his first birthday







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, have released stunning family photos as they celebrate their son, Baby Charis, as he turns a year older on October 4.

The excited mum shared the lovely photos on her IG page and expressed how happy they are to have Baby Charis.

‘On this day 4th of October 2023 the Lord Blessed us with Baby Charis @charisnblessed. A smart, handsome and blessed child.

We are so emotional and overwhelmed by God’s goodness and his marvelous grace upon our family for He has blessed us immensely

Malachi 3:12

“Then all nations will call you blessed, for your household will be such a delight,” says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies.

Happy birthday to our dearest son Charis Nduka Blessed Mummy and daddy loves you so much. We pray that you grow in wisdom and in stature and continue to find Favour with God and with men

Nothing missing, nothing broken''

Mercy and Pastor Blessed got married in August 2022 and welcomed Baby Charis in October 2023. Happy birthday to him!