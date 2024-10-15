EXPOSED: Embattled Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA reportedly sent goons to demolish a house in Kileleshwa and grabbed the prime parcel of land.





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Disgraced Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reportedly used his connections during the Moi era to demolish a house in Kileleshwa using goons, before grabbing the prime parcel of land.

According to a close family member of the victim, the incident happened in the early 2000s.

The victim, a civil servant, had been paying to own the house for about 20 years in a government ‘owner-occupier’’ arrangement.

In the arrangement, government officers would purchase the old government houses they lived in and pay in installments.

Just when the victim was about to finish paying for the house, Gachagua reportedly sent goons to demolish the house and grabbed the prime parcel of land.

The victim and her family were thrown out on a cold rainy morning, rendering them homeless.

A close family member of the victim reached out to Kileleshewa Ward MCA Robert Alai and exposed Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.