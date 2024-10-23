RUTO’s government promises to build Sports Academies in all 290 constituencies in Kenya – Is this just another lie?





Wednesday October 23, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that the government will build sports academies in all 290 constituencies.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with the Rising Stars U20 Team, the CS stated that the government was keen on implementing the academies to promote sporting talent nationwide.

Murkomen projected that the academies would be ready within the next three or four years.

As detailed in the plan, the academies will consist of football pitches, running tracks and basketball courts among other facilities.

"In the next three to four years we will have at least a sports academy in every constituency. That means that we will have 290 sports academies," he announced.

"We will have good football pitches that can be modified to rugby. We will also have a hall that will have offices. No part of the country will be left behind."

On the other hand, he assured the country that the government would ensure that the stadiums in the country are ready in preparation for AFCON 2027.

Murkomen detailed that works within Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums were in top gear, adding that they would meet the required international standards.

"I know many have been complaining about why our national team has not been playing at home. We found a dilapidated infrastructure and CAF instructed us to make major corrections," the CS added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST