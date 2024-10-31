"Do not play with me" - NICKI MINAJ calls out RAY J for making jokes about the DIDDY allegations (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Singer, Ray J has been called out by his colleague Nicki Minaj for making light of the allegations that have been made against embattled music executive, Diddy.

Ray J was confronted by Diddy's children at a Halloween party over the weekend and things reportedly got heated to which Chris Brown and Ray J's manager stepped in before punches were thrown.

Ray J went on Instagram Live to on Wednesday to discuss the confrontation with Nicki Minaj, but the conversation took an unexpected turn. Instead of taking Ray J's side, Minaj criticized the singer for making light of the allegations that have been made against Diddy.

Nicki Minaj spoke on a comment Ray J made about "as*es being taken" in the music industry. Minaj was not amused by this comment, and asked Ray J whether it was something he wanted to stand by.

'Do you think that's funny?" she asked. "You seem like you're joking about it when there are several people traumatized."

Ray J clarified that he does not intend to make light of experiences that the alleged Diddy victims went through. He claimed to be on the same side as Nicki Minaj, but was blasted by Nicki when he asserted that he knows shady activities are being conducted behind closed doors.

Nicki Minaj asked him whether he's been in the room when "a*ses were being taken," and Ray J clarified that he has not. The singer tried to point to different examples of shady practices that he's caught wind of, but Minaj was not having it. She threatened to exit the Instagram Live chat if Ray J continued to make unfounded claims.

Minaj also requested, a second time, that Ray J stop joking about the Diddy case. Ray J tried to defend himself from Minaj's criticisms, but ultimately relented and apologized to the rapper.

This is not the first time Ray J has discussed the Diddy situation on Instagram Live. He also hopped on a call with Wack 100 to discuss what happened between him and the Combs family. Wack 100 took a very different approach than Nicki Minaj, and issued a warning to the Combs sons. If we run into you," he told them. "Act like it's 1995."