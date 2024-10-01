DIDDY's baby mama, DANA TRAN, appears to support him with 'LOVE' ring







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - As Sean "Diddy" Combs faces serious charges including sex trafficking, kidnapping, and racketeering, the mother of his youngest child, Dana Tran, has shown a subtle sign of support. Tran, who shares a daughter named Love with the music mogul, was seen on Saturday wearing a "LOVE" ring as she spent time with their daughter.

This marks the first time Tran has been spotted in public since Diddy's indictment. Their daughter, Love, is approaching her second birthday in a few weeks. However, Diddy is expected to miss the milestone as he remains in custody in New York, awaiting trial.

Despite his legal troubles, Diddy's family continues to stand by him. His sons attended his first court appearance, and sources say all seven of his children are united in their support for him.

While Tran appears to back Diddy, a source told TMZ that the "LOVE" ring she was wearing was not a gift from the rapper, but something she purchased herself for her mother and grandmother. Even amid the growing allegations, Tran remains a visible figure in their daughter's life, documenting tender moments as Love plays outside, a reminder of Diddy's absence during these crucial times.