Bishop KIENGEI says RUTO has ordered Pastors to share their sermons with area OCS and NIS before preaching on Sundays - Isn’t this paranoia?







Thursday October 24, 2024 - Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) lead pastor, Bishop Kiengei, has alleged that President Williams Ruto has ordered police and county administrators to ensure they know what churches are preaching across the country and particularly in Mt Kenya region.

From the time of anti-government protests in June, President William Ruto has been living in fear and is trying to silence all those who speak ill of his Government including pastors.

Kiengei, who spoke on Tuesday, said Ruto has ordered all Officers Commanding Station (OCS) to make sure they know what churches are preaching every Sunday.

Kiengei further said that Ruto ordered pastors to submit their sermons every Sunday to their area OCSs.

However, Ruto’s economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has dismissed these claims and called Kiengei a fake bishop and a robber.

“Fake Bishop Kiengei lying that Churches will be required to submit sermons to some authorities in advance. Surely which Church can have lies as its foundation. JAMBAZI CHAMBER OF MONEY,” Kuria wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST