Monday, October 14, 2024 - A lady has exposed a cab driver who reportedly asked her to dish out her ‘goodies’ to him in exchange for fare.

Narrating about the incident on X, the victim said she realized she had lost her money when the ride was complete.

The rogue driver took advantage of the situation by telling her to dish out her ‘goodies’ to him in exchange for fare.

She recorded him and posted the video online.

Watch the video here Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.