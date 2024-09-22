Video shows moment DIDDY was arrested in NYC hotel and placed on handcuffs







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A video showing the moment Diddy's whole life changed has been released.

The first video of federal agents making their surprise arrest in a New York City hotel lobby was published today, September 20.

The video clearly shows Diddy, clad in a black trench coat, walking into the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan with his crew of several men.

However, the moment he enters the lobby, law enforcement pounces, stops the music mogul and separates him from his friends.

Diddy's friends are seen walking around the hotel lobby in shock as the rapper is taken away.

Sometime later, Diddy reappears on camera, but now his hands are cuffed behind his back as the federal agents escort him through the hallway and walk him into an elevator.

Next, they march him through the lobby and out the front door of the hotel in clear view of NYC pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Watch the video below.