Turkana Governor, JEREMIAH LOMORUKAI, spotted at RAILA’s Karen Residence begging for his intervention as he faces a legal tussle - He was reportedly carrying a substantial sum of money (PHOTO).





Wednesday, August 11, 2024 - Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai has reportedly found himself in a frantic scramble to seek redemption from Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, the very person he backstabbed during the Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival 'Tobong’ulore' back in October 2023.

The Governor allegedly orchestrated a mob to stone Odinga and prevent him from speaking during the chaotic event.

Eyewitnesses have revealed that the Governor was seen in a black V8 Prado as he made a covert attempt to access Odinga’s Karen residence in desperation to avoid mounting legal troubles.

The Governor is currently under intense legal scrutiny over allegations of academic document forgery, with a court ruling expected soon in Eldoret.

Despite his attempts to secure intervention from top state officials serving in the highest office in the land, the evidence against him appears too overwhelming and in a desperate bid, he has turned to the Azimio leader, hoping for intervention in his situation.

Rumors suggest that the Governor might have been carrying a substantial sum of money in his vehicle likely intended for bribery in a last-ditch effort to sway opinions and escape his legal troubles.

Security men at Odinga’s residence reportedly held firm and refused to let the Governor enter.

They advised him to resolve his issues elsewhere. In a vivid metaphor, it has been said that no matter how much one tries to hide the truth, it will eventually surface much like bubbles revealing themselves when one tries to hide underwater.

The truth about the governor's actions and repercussions are bound to come to light.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.