Migori Governor OCHILLO AYACKO unleashes violence on an MCA - He was stabbed and his car torched (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - A Member of the County Assembly is nursing injuries after he was attacked by goons allegedly sent by Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko.

Reports indicate that the MCA and the Governor are fighting over the control of copper and gold mining in Nyatike.

Each of the two leaders wants to bring their own foreign investors to do mining in Nyatike, leading to a clash.

The MCA had gone to the mining site when he was accosted by goons hired by the Governor and attacked.

He was stabbed and his car torched.

A police officer was also injured during the violent altercation.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.