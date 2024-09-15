SHOCK as it emerges that Former K24 TV anchor, ALPHONCE OLADIPO, is currently homeless and lives in the streets along River Road - He cries for help.

Taking to his X account, the seasoned journalist disclosed
that he has been battling depression for three years.
Oladipo said he had no courage to come out and cry for help
until former NTV reporter Nasibo Kabale boldly went public and pleaded for
help.
“1 day soon, I will tell my story by God's grace. Before I came across Nasibo's story, I didn't have the courage to come out. In essence, that's the tragedy of depression. It makes you a recluse. You stay away from everybody,’’ he tweeted.
Oladipo said he lives
in the streets along River Road and hopes that he will rise again.
Check out his tweets.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments