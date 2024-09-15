SHOCK as it emerges that Former K24 TV anchor, ALPHONCE OLADIPO, is currently homeless and lives in the streets along River Road - He cries for help.









Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Former K24 TV anchor Alphonce Oladipo has revealed that he is currently homeless and living in the streets after Nasibo Kabale’s plight was highlighted.

Taking to his X account, the seasoned journalist disclosed that he has been battling depression for three years.

Oladipo said he had no courage to come out and cry for help until former NTV reporter Nasibo Kabale boldly went public and pleaded for help.

“1 day soon, I will tell my story by God's grace. Before I came across Nasibo's story, I didn't have the courage to come out. In essence, that's the tragedy of depression. It makes you a recluse. You stay away from everybody,’’ he tweeted.

Oladipo said he lives in the streets along River Road and hopes that he will rise again.

Check out his tweets.









The Kenyan DAILY POST