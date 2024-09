Saturday, September 7, 2024 - A CCTV footage of a middle-aged man stealing at a shop has emerged.

In the footage, the man is seen stealing a gas cylinder, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.

His face was clearly captured, exposing him badly.

Watch the video.

Hata hangevaa Mask for such a risk pic.twitter.com/pIyQ9c0tA4 — maliks πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡΄ 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) September 7, 2024

