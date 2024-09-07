Kisii Senator RICHARD ONYONKA takes on GACHAGUA over secret ADANI Group taker over of JKIA masterminded by RUTO and his cartels





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Kisii County Senator, Richard Onyonka, has taken a swipe at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the government's secret plan of leasing Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and 14 other airstrips to Indian Firm, Adani Group.

The secret deal has been organised by state house cartels and it is reportedly worth Sh 250 billion.

Speaking at a burial in Trans Nzoia county on Friday which Gachagua also attended, Onyonka told Gachagua to his face to ask President William Ruto to abandon the planned takeover of airports in the country, including JKIA.

“Your Excellency, how can we sell our airports; how can we take 14 airstrips and give them to an Indian company nobody knows the agreement and what has been signed; we have 5,000 employees with the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and nobody knows where these people are going to go,” Onyonka quipped.

The government has planned to introduce Adani Group to manage airports in the country, in a deal which is estimated to last 30 years.

During this period, the Indian company is poised to make a raft of changes and upgrades at the JKIA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST