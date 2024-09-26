BONIFACE MWANGI shares photos of Senator OLEKINA’s look-alike son that he has abandoned - Urges him to take care of him using millions they got from RUTO.

Thursday, September 26, 2024 – Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has urged Narok Senator Ledama Olekina to pay child support for his son.

Taking to his X account, Mwangi castigated Olekina for supporting Ruto, whom he claims murdered innocent people.

The vocal activist alleged that ODM leader Raila Odinga received billions from Ruto to support his government and he might have dished out millions to Olekina, one of his key allies.

Mwangi shared photos of Olekina’s look-alike son and urged him to pay for his child support.

Olekina was taken to court by the mother of his son, who demanded Ksh 200,000 monthly child support.

She claimed that she went through pregnancy and even during the birth of the child alone and without any assistance or financial help from him.

The woman said she was left with no other choice but to settle the bills of the prenatal and delivery all by herself without any involvement from Ole Kina.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.