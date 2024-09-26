Popular comedian FLAQO ‘shown dust’ after his cheating girlfriend KERANTA got pregnant for another man despite buying her a car on her birthday (VIDEO).

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Popular comedian Flaqo and his girlfriend Keranta, once a beloved couple known for their shared content, recently confirmed their breakup, leaving many fans who had followed their journey closely surprised.
Rumours of their breakup began
to circulate online after they stopped sharing content together.
It is now emerging that
infidelity was the main cause of their breakup.
Flaqo reportedly snooped
through Keranta’s phone and discovered that she had been cheating on him with
multiple men.
He further discovered that
she was pregnant for another man.
She had sent the man positive pregnancy kits on WhatsApp, informing him that she was pregnant.
When Flaqo confronted her,
she said she was done with the relationship.
Flaqo was so hurt after the
breakup, forcing him to relocate to Kisumu to heal.
He even stopped creating content after falling into depression.
Months later, it is alleged
that Keranta wants him back in her life.
Watch video of what
happened between the two.
Yaani Flaqo aligongewa Keranta?— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) September 25, 2024
What do women Really Want? pic.twitter.com/8guMTODBzh
