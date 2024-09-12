PHOTOS of BRIAN MWANGI, the 21-year-old man who died in the posh Range Rover that rammed into a stationary truck along Thika Road - The ill-fated car belonged to a Senior Bank Manager who also died.





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Brian Mwangi was one of two people who died on the spot when the Range Rover he was traveling in crashed into the rear of a stationary truck along Thika Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Range Rover was speeding along the highway before the tragic incident.

Brian’s death was announced on social media by Susan Kihara Muratha through an emotional post.

Susan requested Kenyans to continue praying for the family, adding that meetings to plan the burial were ongoing

The ill-fated car belonged to the NCBA Bank Ngong branch manager who also died on the spot.

The senior bank manager was behind the wheel when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that Brian was on his way home from doing a setup in church when he met his death.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.