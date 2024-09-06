Mother and son in court over husband's murder







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A 39-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and then attempting to cover up the crime by claiming he was killed during a robbery at their home in Maubane village, near Makapanstad, North West.

North West police spokesperson, Col Amanda Funani, confirmed the arrest of Refiloe Malekoa and her son, Goitsimang Madibela, on Monday, September 2. The pair have been charged with murder following the death of 63-year-old Lucas Molekoa.

According to Funani, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 1, when Molekoa and his stepson, Goitsimang, were watching soccer on television. An argument reportedly broke out between the two, leading to a physical altercation. Refiloe attempted to intervene but failed to separate them. Realizing that her husband was overpowering her son, Refiloe allegedly struck Molekoa over the head with an object, causing him to collapse.

Funani added that the mother and son then strangled Molekoa with a rope before rushing outside to inform their neighbours, claiming the family had been victims of a robbery. Police were called to the scene and initially took the two suspects in for questioning. After further investigation, they were charged with Molekoa's murder.

The accused appeared in the Moretele Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, September 4, for a bail application, which was postponed. They remain in custody, with the bail hearing set to continue on Friday, September 6.