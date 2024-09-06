Mother and son in court over husband's murder

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A 39-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and then attempting to cover up the crime by claiming he was killed during a robbery at their home in Maubane village, near Makapanstad, North West.
North West police spokesperson, Col Amanda Funani, confirmed
the arrest of Refiloe Malekoa and her son, Goitsimang Madibela, on Monday,
September 2. The pair have been charged with murder following the death of
63-year-old Lucas Molekoa.
According to Funani, the incident occurred on Sunday,
September 1, when Molekoa and his stepson, Goitsimang, were watching soccer on
television. An argument reportedly broke out between the two, leading to a
physical altercation. Refiloe attempted to intervene but failed to separate
them. Realizing that her husband was overpowering her son, Refiloe allegedly
struck Molekoa over the head with an object, causing him to collapse.
Funani added that the mother and son then strangled Molekoa
with a rope before rushing outside to inform their neighbours, claiming the
family had been victims of a robbery. Police were called to the scene and
initially took the two suspects in for questioning. After further
investigation, they were charged with Molekoa's murder.
The accused appeared in the Moretele Magistrate's Court on
Wednesday, September 4, for a bail application, which was postponed. They
remain in custody, with the bail hearing set to continue on Friday, September
6.
