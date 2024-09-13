Miss Switzerland finalist planned to leave her husband before he strangled her

Friday, September 13, 2024 - A Miss Switzerland finalist had reportedly planned on leaving her husband before he strangled and dismembered her with a jigsaw.
The body of model, Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found in her
home in Binningen, near Basel in February, with an autopsy revealing the
mother-of-two was strangled to death before being chopped up with the garden
implement, a knife, and a saw.
Some of her body parts were forced into a powerful blender,
'pureed', and subsequently dissolved in a chemical solution.
Her husband, who was named in local media by the pseudonym
of Thomas, 41, was arrested shortly after and later admitted to having killed
his wife, who was a catwalk coach and former Miss Switzerland contestant.
A source close to Kristina has revealed that a possible
motive for the killing was the mother-of-two planning to leave her businessman
partner.
'She wanted to break up, but was afraid of him,' the source
told 20 Minuten.
The heinous attack came just weeks after Kristina posted
images of an idyllic 'couple's getaway' they'd shared to Lake Lucerne on social
media.
Meanwhile, the partner of one of Kristina's friends
told Blick that the relationship had been 'in crisis for months',
with police allegedly being called out to their home over reports of physical
violence before.
Investigators said Thomas showed a 'lack of empathy and
cold-bloodedness after killing his wife' and displayed 'sadistic-sociopathic
traits' in their psychological assessment, while prosecutors said the
businessman had grabbed a former partner by the neck and hit her.
The pair are said to have had a happy relationship until
Thomas, who is the son of a well-known lawyer from Bern, launched his own
business consulting firm called Purform in 2022.
Thomas' temperament quickly changed and the couple's
picture-perfect relationship started to crumble, according to a source close to
Kristina.
Former Miss Switzerland Nadine Vinzens, who was friends with
Kristina, told Nau.ch: 'She always made a happy impression on me. I would
never have thought that her husband would do something like that.'
Thomas had an appeal for release from custody rejected on
Wednesday by the Federal Court in Lausanne after an ongoing investigation
concluded today there were 'concrete indications of mental illness' underlying
the case.
The businessman reportedly claimed that he killed Kristina
in self-defence after she came at him with a knife.
He then reportedly said he dismembered the ex-model - with
whom he has two children - 'in a panic'.
But a medical-forensic report 'contradicts his description
of self-defence', according to FM1 Today.
Investigators determined that Kristina had been strangled
before she died, and Thomas later confessed to strangling his wife, according
to the verdict.
Prosecutors say Thomas had choked his wife at least once
before he strangled her to death, local outlet BZ Basel reported.
He is also alleged to have grabbed a former partner by the
neck with his hand, hit her and pushed her against a wall.
Thomas, who is a Swiss national from a wealthy family,
was reportedly arrested a day after Kristina's remains were found by
a 'third party' on the evening of February 13.
He and Kristina bought a semi-detached house in the affluent
Binninger district just outside of Basel, where streets are lined with mansions
and upscale new buildings overlooking the valley.
