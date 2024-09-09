Madly in Love: CS JOHO’s ex-lover BETTY KYALLO shares a video goofing around with her Gen Z boyfriend - They had gone for a picnic.





Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo has continued to flaunt her relationship publicly after falling in love with a 26-year-old man, reportedly from a wealthy family.

The mother of one posted a video on a picnic with her boyfriend.

They goofed around and complimented each other's hair as they spent a good time together.

Betty was dating prominent men in society during the peak of her career.

At one time, she was dating Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, leading to her break up with seasoned TV journalist Dennis Okari.

Watch the video.

BETTY KYALLO shares a video goofing around with her Gen Z boyfriend pic.twitter.com/QpQnWtog14 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 9, 2024

