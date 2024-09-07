I fought hard for this Government and I will not cede another inch for RAILA and his people – GACHAGUA warns RUTO





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at critics pushing for his removal from President William Ruto’s government to make way for Raila Odinga's allies, vowing not to give them the opportunity.

Speaking at a burial in Trans Nzoia County, Gachagua accused some of the new state appointees from the Opposition of attempting to instigate his ouster from the government.

However, he moved to disappoint them, saying it was impossible to impeach him due to the sheer level of effort he had put in to secure the top role.

“Regardless of who comes in, I am strong enough. I fought for this government and there is no way I can move an inch,” Gachagua said.

“I welcome those who have been appointed by the president. Let us work together for our country; and remember, the new people cannot displace the ones who were there.”

The second in command while insisting on the matter, underscored the need for unity even as he refuted claims of fueling division through tribal politics.

According to Gachagua, it was impossible to unite the whole country when Kenyans were still divided regionally.

"I have heard Governor Natembeya calling for people to unite, but when I try to do the same, they claim that I am tribal," DP Gachagua stated.

"How many sets of rules are there in Kenya? Is there a rule for the mountain and different rules for the rest of Kenya? Gachagua questioned.

