JUSTIN BIEBER sparks concern for his health with "gaunt appearance" as he's seen for the first time since DIDDY's arrest







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Singer Justin Bieber has sparked concern for his health after he stepped out in public looking thinner.

The popstar, who recently became a first-time father, stepped out this week for the first time since his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs was indicted on s£x trafficking charges last week.

The pair's previously close bond has been re-examined online as videos of them partying emerged when Justin was just 15-years-old.

Justin was spotted along with wife Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles as they went attended church together on Wednesday, Septemeber 25.

But the images of Justin - who has not been seen in weeks - shocked fans who quickly pointed out that he looking gaunt and different from his usual self.

Fans of Justin took to social media to talk about their concern for the hitmaker.

One wrote: "Justin don't look healthy."





Another added: "He looks like he’s going through it . I don’t see happiness. Praying for him and what he went through."



A third person said: "Justin looks rough. Maybe being a new parent is hard or that diddy stuff is really getting to him."

Another wrote: "He doesn't look healthy and that hurts my heart."

Videos featuring a young Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs have resurfaced, raising eyebrows in the wake of the millionaire rapper's arrest earlier this month.

Combs, 54, was arrested at a New York City hotel on September 16 and later jailed without bail on federal charges of s£x trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs denies the charges, with his lawyer describing the music mogul as "an innocent man with nothing to hide."

As Combs remains incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre, it's claimed Bieber is aware of his long-time friend and collaborator's legal troubles but is focusing his attention on parenthood instead.

A source close to Bieber, who recently welcomed son Jack into the world with wife Hailey Bieber, added the new dad has been "in a happy bubble" since Jack was born and “just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband.”