EVE MUNGAI reveals she was secretly seeing another man when she was dating DIRECTOR TREVOR - Fear Women (VIDEO).





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Popular content creator Eve Mungai has sparked reactions on social media after confessing that she was dating two men simultaneously during her publicized relationship with Director Trevor.

Speaking on her YouTube show when she hosted a TikTok couple, Eve said that immediately after she parted ways with Trevor, she replaced him.

She is currently in a serious relationship that will soon lead to marriage.

She exuded confidence in the relationship, saying her current boyfriend is likely to pay her bride price.

She also took a dig at her ex-boyfriend Director Trevor and humorously suggested that had they stayed together, she would have been the one footing the dowry bill.

“Sahi pahali niko naona nitapelekewa, pale pengine nadhani mimi ndo ningekua nimejiashiria,” Eve said, sparking speculation of a possible upcoming wedding.

She revealed that she has been dating her mystery boyfriend for almost a year, saying, “Mi naenda one year anniversary.”

Eve Mungai reveals that she was seeing another guy while still with Trevor. She also mentioned that she's never been single. Na Kibe alikua ametuwuon!!



