All Mt Kenya MPs supporting GACHAGUA’s impeachment will be sent home before 8 AM in 2027 – WARUGURU warns





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Former Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has lambasted Members of Parliament from Mt Kenya region planning and supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Thursday, Waruguru, who had accompanied Gachagua to the burial of Lamu County Deputy Governor Raphael Wanyua, said all the MPs from Mt Kenya region who are against the DP are being treated as ‘sellouts’ and will be sent home in 2027.

“We want to tell those bringing impeachment motion; some of them are my sisters and they are looking for signatures to send Gachagua home.

"People are watching you very closely. Anyone who wants to fight his or her elder brother will be sent home early in the morning,” Waruguru said.

The outspoken politician vowed that she would not allow “selfish” people to interfere with the relationship between President William Ruto and his deputy.

“Sisi Tulitafutia hii serikali ya Kenya Kwanza viti na mtu ambaye anataka kuimpeach Rigathi ataenda nyumbani mapema,” stated Waruguru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST