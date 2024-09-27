Please tone down your Mt Kenya rhetoric – KHALWALE tells GACHAGUA who is facing impeachment motion

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to tone down his Mt. Kenya rhetoric and focus on national politics, emphasizing that he is a leader for the entire country.
Addressing the DP on social media platform X
on Thursday, Khalwale emphasized that Gachagua’s proximity to the presidency
requires him to tone down his regional rhetoric.
“Mr. Deputy President, Rigathi, you are just a
heartbeat away from the presidency. You have lectured us enough about Mount
Kenya. It’s time to tone down, please,” Khalwale posted.
His comments follow Gachagua’s recent remarks
during the interdenominational funeral service for 21 Hillside Academy victims
at Mweiga Stadium.
The DP appealed for kindness towards the
people of Mount Kenya, asserting their enduring presence in Kenya’s political
landscape.
“These people were there, they are here today, and they will be here tomorrow.
"I appeal to everyone to treat the people of the
mountain with the kindness they deserve because it is the right thing to do,”
Gachagua said.
