Climate activist GRETA THUNBERG arrested and handcuffed at Pro-Palestine protest in Denmark

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Greta Thunberg has been arrested during a Palestine protest in Denmark.
The Swedish climate activist, 21, joined an occupation of a University
of Copenhagen building as students call for it to boycott Israeli universities.
Sharing footage of police on her Instagram story,
Thunberg said: "Police have been called, violently entered the building
with a ram wearing assault rifles.
"They are evicting everyone as we speak."
Images show her with hands cuffed as police marched her into
a van, shortly after 9am local time.
Five other people were arrested after blocking the building,
which three of them briefly entered, Danish
newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.
"I can’t confirm the names of those arrested, but six
people have been arrested in connection with the demonstration," a police
spokesperson said.
"They are suspected of forcing their way into the
building and blocking the entrance."
Students against Occupation, the campaign group behind the
protest, said: "While the situation in Palestine only gets worse, the
University of Copenhagen continues cooperation with academic institutions in
Israel.
"We are occupying the university’s central
administration with one demand: academic boycott now."
More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed during
Israel’s invasion of Gaza, launched after militant group Hamas killed 1,200
people and took 250 hostages on October 7.
The bloodshed has sparked protests around the world, with pro-Palestinian protesters setting up camp at universities around the world calling for a ceasefire.
