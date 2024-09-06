Climate activist GRETA THUNBERG arrested and handcuffed at Pro-Palestine protest in Denmark







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Greta Thunberg has been arrested during a Palestine protest in Denmark.

The Swedish climate activist, 21, joined an occupation of a University of Copenhagen building as students call for it to boycott Israeli universities.

Sharing footage of police on her Instagram story, Thunberg said: "Police have been called, violently entered the building with a ram wearing assault rifles.

"They are evicting everyone as we speak."

Images show her with hands cuffed as police marched her into a van, shortly after 9am local time.

Five other people were arrested after blocking the building, which three of them briefly entered, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

"I can’t confirm the names of those arrested, but six people have been arrested in connection with the demonstration," a police spokesperson said.

"They are suspected of forcing their way into the building and blocking the entrance."

Students against Occupation, the campaign group behind the protest, said: "While the situation in Palestine only gets worse, the University of Copenhagen continues cooperation with academic institutions in Israel.

"We are occupying the university’s central administration with one demand: academic boycott now."

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s invasion of Gaza, launched after militant group Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages on October 7.

The bloodshed has sparked protests around the world, with pro-Palestinian protesters setting up camp at universities around the world calling for a ceasefire.